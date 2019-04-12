Romaine Barnett was a junior in high school when a friend told her about joining the Navy.

“I saw her white uniform laying on the bed, and I was sold… and I went home and told my mom I was joining the Navy because I liked their uniforms.” She didn’t need anything else.

Life was already in full swing when Romaine joined the Navy in 1988. Raised in North Carolina, she grew up around mostly women. She lived with her mother, but she was very close to her grandmother. Romaine was tomboy, spending most of her childhood running around barefoot playing, running around in the country. Later, she became a teen mom, and she wanted to take care of her baby, so when she realized she wasn’t necessarily interested in going to college right away, joining the Navy provided real opportunity.

Boot camp proved easy for Romaine, and she was given an opening to go to Air Traffic Control school, to be a part of the Naval Aviation community. She arrived at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and began meeting people right away, who introduced her to others on air station in Penn Hall. Being from the county, Romaine was excited to try new things and meet people, and she quickly made friends with some of the sailors and Marines already there. But it wouldn’t be long before her first major trauma happened.

“The experience of being in the military itself, what I had to do was easy for me. Dealing with some of the things that came into my life that were experiences I had to endure was not always easy.”

She met a Marine, who was stationed with the Fast Company Marines across the street from her barracks, and she thought they were dating, getting to know each other. They had gone out once or twice to eat and hang out, and she thought she liked him, though it was still early in their relationship. This particular night, they were going to meet at a friend’s house and go on a date.

That’s when it turned ugly.

“He got very aggressive with me and decided he wanted to have relations with me physically and I didn't want to. And you know, he forced me... Once it happened and it was kind of over with, he was very apologetic, as if he had been in a trance or something. It was weird because it was like he had clicked off and then clicked back on. He left that night and he literally didn't contact me anymore until I contacted him about two months later because I found out when my period didn't come. And he's like, "Well, I’ll take care of it.”

Two or three weeks later, he takes her to his duty station. They enter a room where five men were sitting. Standing at attention, in front of them, the situation unfolded.

“They tell me, you know, how dare I be pregnant, that I'm trying to ruin his career. And then they weren't even entertaining conversation. They pretty much said, "You will have an abortion." And then I was like, "Have an abortion?" So of course, I burst into tears. I'm like, "What do you mean? What do you mean have an abortion?"

She got increasingly more hysterical to the point that they told her to leave. A week passed and instructions were passed to her, with a date and time for the procedure. Romaine looks back to this time through tears- she didn’t know who to tell, how to tell, or if she should tell. They told her that this was not something she should share with anybody. A few months went by because at that time abortions weren’t performed before a certain amount of gestation. When the day came, they picked her up in a government car, and took her to the clinic on Little Creek Road.

Romaine was devastated. The emotional wear began to bleed into her work. She began sassing people, getting in all kinds of trouble. It wasn’t long before she dropped her rate just to leave that base. The Gulf War was just beginning, and she was transferred to a ship already in Bahrain. The new atmosphere helped her put some of the past behind, and she was able to adapt to life on board ship. It gave her the sense that she could continue in the military a bit longer.

“Those were the better years for me as far as my ... They were the hardest because the lifestyle on the ship is very different than being on land, but they were better in that I had relational benefits of having people I thought I believed cared about me.”

11 years passed and her time in the Navy came to an end. She started several businesses and was successful in civilian life. The leadership experience and work ethic she developed in the Navy was paying off. There was only one problem. She was completely cut off from herself. She had no tears, no emotion about anything. It was happening on the inside, but there was no outward display, nowhere to process her feelings.

“I just didn't have anything to share, you know? Because I was isolated in my own head, in my own way of coping what all of my life has been.”

Like a drug addict, she began searching for a way to fill the void in her life, to recapture what she had lost. Her head reeled from trying to accept decisions that were not hers, consequences that she accepted that were not hers. It made it impossible for her heart to be available to her husband at the time, and she found it difficult to be vulnerable with anyone. Even if she wanted to, she couldn’t trust him, because she didn’t know how. She lost her marriage. There was nothing left but to tell the truth about her feelings. It was 10 years after she got out of the Navy that she sought help from a counselor at the VA. From the first day that they spoke, he pushed her to start working on her issues. There was an exchange that brought Romaine to tears. Her strong woman ideal was crumbling before her. She was crying.

“So, he says some words to me that I will never forget. He said, ‘Romaine, just because you need support does not mean you’re weak.’ And that made it okay for me to let him talk to me about my life. It just made it okay. Because I'm not weak. I'm not. I just been through some things that I didn't do to myself. Somebody else did it. I've had to pay for it for a long time.”

Romaine was diagnosed with Military Sexual Trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Her counseling continued, she graduated from college, and got a job assisting with claims at the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). She found that helping other women with their claims was therapy for her. It motivated her to continue going to counseling, so she could prepare herself to help others. As she met other women in Texas, she discovered that there were other needs in the community that she could fill. When the opportunity came to be involved in the Women Veteran’s Day, she jumped all over it. Veterans from all over Texas collaborated to petition the State legislature to set aside a day for recognition of women’s service in the military. They chose June 12th to celebrate the day President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. The law enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of not only the Army but also the Navy, Marine Corps, and the recently formed Air Force. The experience changed her entire outlook on being a woman veteran.

“I didn't even know I needed this in my life, that there's other women that think like me, that just get me, and I don't have to be anything different. That's huge to me. When I'm able to just be here with you, I'm able to just be here with you, and that means I'm gaining something and you're gaining something."

The camaraderie, she says, is what we’re missing when we come home. It is the camaraderie that keeps her coming back and staying involved. Her involvement in the I Am Not Invisible campaign, a national effort to highlight the service of women in the military, reiterated her need to stay active with like-minded people. Through connections she makes with other women, she has found that she is able to heal beyond counseling. Feeling that you fit in somewhere, says Romaine, is part of the process of being able to heal.

“I think we'll find our best self if we can incorporate who we really are as women into being veterans. And I think all that we’ve done together has helped me understand that.”