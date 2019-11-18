The Invisible Project: Dorothy Stroud

In 1942, Dorothy Stroud was thinking of joining the Army. She had seen an advertisement, and was mulling it over with her family. The youngest of seven children, Dorothy’s father died when she was very young, and she was raised through the depression by her single mother. Going to college was out of the question, and opportunities for women during that time were limited. At the age of 21, she was old enough to join the Women’s Army Corps. Her brother and sisters told her, “Don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it.” But her mother said, "Go for it."

“I feel like a pioneer, because it was all so new.”

After a physical evaluation, she left Boston to begin training in Des Moines, Iowa. Part of the training, at that time, was done with men. There just weren’t enough women yet available to fill the billets. Their living quarters were cleared out horse stables. The stalls had been removed to reveal just the open space and it was converted into a barracks of sorts. Everything had been removed, and it was just bedding. Everything was very, very, very strict. “I learned to really be organized. Believe me. And I still am. I'm still organized.” In the first few days at training, they received their standard issue, which included men’s overcoats, because their uniforms hadn’t come in yet.

“The quartermaster set us up with the quantities of things that men used. But we were women, you know, and it became a problem. Especially toilet paper. We were always running out of it. Finally, they had to go to the headquarters and raise a lot fuss that we needed more supplies.”

After finishing basic training, Dorothy was sent back to Boston, where they set up a system of aircraft warning. There were big charts, big tables, and every time an airplane came in the area, they plotted it. She stayed there for about six months and helped train civilians to do this. From Boston, she was sent to a small airbase in Orlando, Florida.

“At that time, the Air Force was part of the Army, so I was in the Air Force part of the Army. It was great. I loved it there. But I decided I wanted to go overseas, so I volunteered for Europe and I got it.”

Before she could go overseas, Dorothy was sent for additional training, to learn how to shoot, strip a rifle down and put it together again, and other things she had not needed to know because she worked in headquarters. When she reported to overseas training, her orders were cut early, and she arrived before her start date. That is when she met one of her best friends in the service, a woman named Gates. Dorothy called her Gatesie, and Gates called her Dreiden (that was Dorothy’s last name at the time). Dorothy and Gates became fast friends, and they ended up on the ship together to cross the Atlantic Ocean for their assignment in Europe.

They crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 1944, on the Queen Elizabeth, she's the sister ship to the Queen Mary. The ship was unescorted, and they zigzagged across the ocean to miss the U-boats. It was five days and five nights of terror. Dorothy recalled that they played cards to pass the time, and she spoke of the food with disgust. The food came in cans, and she remembers much of what she ate was like canned tomatoes. They landed in Scotland and traveled by rail into some place in the Midlands of England. During the war, England had removed any references of street names and county town signs, to make it more difficult for Germany to navigate if they ever invaded. Everything was so restricted, Dorothy was unsure of where they stayed in England, but they were there for two or three weeks, waiting for transportation to France.

The secrecy behind moving in the channel was absolute. No one knew where they would be leaving, and they did not know the date or the hour. One day, they boarded a ship and they crossed the Channel overnight.

The Invisible Project: Dorothy Stroud At the Eiffel Tower Dorothy in Paris Dorothy and her brother WW2 Dorothy and her typewriter Dorothy receives an award from General Peplo Dorothy and Japanese children Dorothy and Gates in Paris Dorothy bought a birthday cake for a child who had never had one Dorothy in Japanese garden Dorothy with the WAC supervisor (in the middle) who got her assigned to Japan Dorothy in Japan

“The English Channel was rough. It was very rough.”

Upon their arrival in France, they lined up on the weather decks to disembark to shore. It was about 2 months after D-Day, and Paris had been freed from the German Army.

“I had a backpack on. I had a helmet on, and boots. I had to climb down the side of a ship on a rope ladder, and I landed down into one of these little landing ships, that took me into the shore, the front lent down, just like they did on D-Day with the men. I did that. And when I got there, I realized where I was. It was Omaha Beach. I looked around, and all the bunkers were still up there, and I thought, "How in Heaven's name did these men do it?" You know, there was such a little shoreline. It was very short. Thousands got killed. It was awful.”

Their arrival on Normandy was unexpected, and when they arrived on the beach head, they worked tirelessly to create a place to sleep at night in the rain and cold. The never took their boots off and it was muddy. Dorothy recalls sleeping between two wool blankets shivering into the night on the ground. One afternoon, they were taken to a small kitchen for a hot meal, and she was offered a helmet of hot water.

“I’d rather have the hot water than the food,” she said. She and Gates each got a helmet of hot water, and they were able to scrub up a bit. This was the beginning of her time in Paris.

During the war, all the coal mines were behind enemy lines, so there was no electricity, and no heat. The United States was feeding Europe also, so the food that came over in cans was notoriously terrible. Though later she would move from the beach-front to a hotel, creature comforts were limited.

Dorothy worked in the headquarters for the depots that were spread out in France and Belgium, and they provided ammunition and weaponry to the troops. She was there for the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the Croix de Guerre avec Etoile de Bronze from the French government.

“The war had just ended. The whole town was open. The lights were on. The fountains were back on. It was a gala time, you know? It was wonderful. The war was over. It was over.”

Before she left Europe for home, she had one more important task. She and her colleagues were asked to view pictures sent back from the Signal Corps who had entered the death camps throughout Germany and Poland.

“They asked us to see those pictures, so we would never forget, and not to let anybody else forget what happened over there. We did. I'll never forget it. It was awful. Can you imagine?”

After the war, she returned home, and went to school for two years under the GI Bill. She went to work at an advertising agency, and she loved it. After a couple of years, she got a letter from the Army. They wanted her to return to service for the Korean Campaign. Dorothy returned to the Army for her second enlistment and was sent first to Okinawa. The island was very primitive and still very beat up from the war. She worked in G-2, which is intelligence. After a little while there, Dorothy felt like she was just sitting around, and was not happy with her job. When the WAC staff advisor came for an inspection, Dorothy told her that she wasn’t happy with her job, but if she could go to Japan, she’d fill a whole tour.

“Two weeks later, she called me and said, ‘Pack your bags. I got a job for you.’”

Dorothy put five years on her second enlistment in Japan, working in a building that was a replica of the Pentagon. She became a master sergeant there and was a valuable member of her team. “It was fabulous, and it was loaded with generals. Believe me, it was loaded with generals. Every department had a general head, even mine.”

After her service, Dorothy didn’t talk about her experience until she saw a television program celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the D-Day landing. She had begun to think that so much time had passed that her service didn’t matter, but at 98, she is telling her story, so that others do not forget. Service matters.