Texas Army National Guard announces death of soldier Monday

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The Texas Military Service on Monday announced the death of a soldier involved in Operation Lone Star.

The agency said the soldier was injured in Brackettville, which is west of San Antonio in Kinney County, near the Mexico border. He was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

The Texas Military Service said the incident was non-mission related but they did say the initial findings indicate it was an accidental firearm discharge.

The agency is not releasing the soldier's identity until 24 hours after next of kin is notified.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for Texas Military Service said. "We are focused on supporting the Soldier's family and providing all available resources."

The Texas Military Service said the cause of death is under investigation. Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement following the soldier's death. It reads:

"Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer. The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment. The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again."

