These Houston-area restaurants and businesses are offering Veterans Day freebies

It's a way of saying thank you to our veterans and active-duty military members

HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and a number of Houston-area businesses are offering free food or drinks as a way to thank those who have served.

On Veterans Day, current or former military members can show their military ID or other proof of service and score some free meals, snacks and drinks.

Some offers are at participating businesses only, so consider calling ahead to make sure the offer is valid at your nearby location.

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day at participating Starbucks. Limit one per customer. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every hot brewed coffee sold on Nov. 11 to go to organizations that support the mental health and well-being of the military community.

Brennan's is offering a free Sarge's "SOS" appetizer to all veterans on Veteran's Day.

Einstein's is offining a free, resh-brewed hot or iced coffee with a breakfast on Veteran's Day.

All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel get a free meal between 3-6 p.m. from the American Roadhouse menu at participating locations on Veterans Day. Menu varies by location.

U.S. Veterans and active military can enjoy a free dinner-sized Perry's Pork Chop for dine-in when accompanied by a guest(s) buying a dinner entrée(s) for dine-in service only from 4 - 9 p.m. on Veterans Day. Military ID and reservations required. (*Not available for private dining. Tax and gratuity is not included.)

U.S. veterans and active U.S. military with an invitation to enjoy a free meal with a complimentary taco and drink. Visit https://bit.ly/3kixoiz for more info.

Dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person only; offer not available for online orders or delivery. Must present military ID or proof of service. Tax and gratuity not included. Cannot be combined with other offers.

On Veterans Day, all active & retired military members can enjoy 10 boneless wings and fries for free.

On Veterans Day, all U.S. veterans and active-duty service members are get a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola® cake while eating at Cracker Barrel.

Veterans and active service members dine for free. Anyone with a veteran gets a 20 percent discount.

All customers who provide a government-issued military ID or DD 214 on Veterans Day receives a free breakfast: 1 kolache (any kind) + 1 cup of fresh-brewed coffee (any size).

Get a free 20 oz. smoothie with a military ID. Offer may vary at military base locations.

This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola.

On Veterans Day, the Rustic is offering up a Rustic Burger for free as a 'thank you.'