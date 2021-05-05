LIVE | Lawmakers to discuss change needed on Fort Hood in wake of Vanessa Guillen death

Operation People First launched in the fall of last year following the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Congressional representatives are expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. to discuss the progress Fort Hood has made since implementing Operation People First.

It launched in the fall of last year following the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20. It was designed to help build trust and strengthen the bonds of around 90,000 soldiers across III Corps by getting to know soldiers, certifying leaders and holding leaders accountable.

On Wednesday, May 5, the representatives arrived at Fort Hood and were updated by III Corps senior leaders about the program, as well as any progress addressing the findings of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee.

Among the changes includes soldiers and leaders participating in SHARP training, which emphasizes the response and prevention of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Last week, a 15-6 investigation revealed Guillen was sexually harassed by a superior prior to her death and disappearance on April 22, 2020.

Guillen was killed April 22 in an armory room on post by fellow soldier Spc. Aaron Robinson, according to a criminal complaint. Her remains were not found until June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

Guillen's family long maintained she was sexually harassed and in working with their attorney Natalie Khawam and congressional leaders, the I Am Vanessa Guillen Bill was drafted. It would allow soldiers who are sexually harassed or assaulted to report the abuse to a third party outside their chain of command.

On Wednesday, Rep. Roger Williams said he did not support the bill right now.

"It's not the bill we need," Williams said. "We're going to take a further look at it."

A bipartisan group of senators led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), introduced an amendment to that National Defense Authorization Act April 29 that seeks to offer the same kind of protection as the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act.

That amendment is called the Military Justice Improvement Act. Gillibrand first introduced it as a bill in 2013.

The investigation also found that leaders and soldiers in III Corps were not properly trained or involved in the program.

Williams said he had not completed reading the 15-6 but he said Fort Hood was "very responsible and frankly can handle their issues."

"Fort Hood is better prepared to handle these issues and the other military surrounding bases right now than bringing outside sources in the public sector or whatever," said Williams

Williams also spoke about the group of congressional members planning to speak Thursday, most of whom are democrats.