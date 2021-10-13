Fort Hood officials ID soldier found unresponsive behind company barracks

Officials say Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, died Saturday, Oct. 9 near his company barracks.

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Wednesday, Fort Hood officials released the identity of the soldier who was found unresponsive on post over the weekend.

Officials say Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, died Saturday, Oct. 9 near his company barracks. He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Cavalry Division.

Hockin enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer. Hockin had been assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion at Fort Hood since July 2017.

“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion. “He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell’s family during this difficult time.”

His death remains under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. No further information about his death was released.