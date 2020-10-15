Police say Capt. Malcolm Perry died after someone intentionally rammed his car. Perry, who is from Newport News, had been stationed at Fort Bliss.

EL PASO, Texas — A United States Army captain from Newport News was killed earlier this week in El Paso, Texas. Local authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

According to ABC affiliate KVIA, 27-year-old Captain Malcolm Perry called 911, saying a black Jeep Wrangler was ramming his vehicle. "I am going to die," he told the 911 operator.

Police say moments later, a vehicle intentionally slammed into the back of Captain Perry's car, killing him in a fiery crash.

23-year-old Richard Mustapha Sennessie has been arrested and charged with murder. According to Sennessie's arrest affidavit, he and Perry reportedly got into a fight with each other along with other people at an El Paso night club.

Sennessie allegedly followed Perry to Perry's home, and then continued pursuing him from there, leading to the deadly crash.

Sennessie is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to a news release from Fort Bliss, Perry joined the Army five years ago in Virginia and had been stationed at Fort Bliss since March as an Army Logistics Officer.

"Capt. Perry recently took command of Bravo Company and was selected to be a Company Commander for his passion for leadership and expertise," said Lt. Col. Gilberto Escobedo, 123rd Brigade Support Battalion Commander. "He embodied what we ask of young leaders in today's Army, and it was my pleasure to serve with him and to experience his devotion to service to his fellow man and his attitude of present leadership. His service to this Division, the Army, and our Nation will not be forgotten."