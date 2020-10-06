Dylan Cabe made over $1500 at his lemonade stand, and he donated all of the proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old in the Midlands raised money to support 'Black Lives Matter' over the weekend.

Dylan Cabe, a rising 5th grader at Satchel Ford Elementary School, made over $1500 at his lemonade stand over the weekend.

Instead of keeping the money for himself, Cabe donated the money.

"I just really like making lemonade stands and second I just really wanted to help out," Cabe said.

Many of Dylan's friends who weren't able to buy lemonade at the stand in person still supported the cause online thanks to a pay-pal account set up by his family.

"It was really important to do and seeing the money we raised was really a huge thing," says Andy Cabe, Dylan's father. "I thought we would raise a couple of dollars but what ended up happening was we were getting $50, $100, $200 from one person."