Michigan man with filed teeth faces human trafficking charges, sheriff says

The Genesee County Sheriff held a briefing to reveal new details in the investigation, including more people they are looking for in connection with the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Michael Barajas, 36, is charged with multiple felonies, including human trafficking in the kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman in Flint, Michigan. He was arrested on Dec. 8.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new details in the investigation, including more people they are looking for in connection with the case.

WARNING: Some may find the details of this case graphic.

“I knew this serial monster was bad,” Swanson said. “But I did not realize he's as bad as what I am going to tell you today."

Swanson said Barajas is accused of kidnapping a 20-year-old woman and holding her against her will the week of Thanksgiving.

“He was building out a gang to do these kinds of things called ‘the Masaad Squad,’" he said.

The sheriff said the Masaad Squad had at least four people in it.

“They would rape her as Barajas and his other generals would hold her down using things just like this, which is the actual rope from the scene that was used to tie down and to restrain the victim as they sexually assaulted her," the sheriff said.

Swanson said sometimes the group would hold a gun to the victim’s head.

During the press conference, Swanson said a second victim came forward on Jan. 3 after seeing reports about Barajas. The woman is accusing him of raping her at least a hundred times from 2003-2007.

The sheriff said the victim was 4 years old when the assaults began.

“Every week, sometimes four to five times a week, he would hold this little girl and he would do the same thing to her, almost the same type of threats, the same type of intimidation, and the same type of sexual assault," the sheriff said.

In the case of the 20-year-old woman, the sheriff said two more arrests have been made.

He said Alex Schmidt is accused of driving the car used to kidnap the victim. He is charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault.

Jojuan Howze was also arrested. The sheriff said he's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

The sheriff said they are still searching for the fourth man.

“His street name goes by ‘Lil Ryan,’” he said. “If you know who this cat is, you call 911 and let law enforcement do our part to go track him down."

Swanson said their office is also looking for more victims.