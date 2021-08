Fernandez underwent spine surgery after a fall at his Guadalajara home.

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez has been hospitalized in Guadalajara.

He underwent spine surgery after a fall at his home. His family posted a message on Instagram. The singer is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

Fernandez is 81.

His accomplishments are too numerous to list, but he owns eight Latin Grammy awards.

He formally retired from performing in 2016.