Volunteers have offered their time and money to help restore the memorial, according to reports.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A memorial honoring fallen police and firefighters in Fort Wayne, Indiana was vandalized with spray paint overnight, according to CBS affiliate WANE.

The vandalism reportedly occurred during another night of protests against police brutality. Messages of "BLM" and "Quit Pigs" were found on the concrete around the memorial, according to multiple reports.

On the memorial wall itself, another anti-police acronym was spelled out before a resident showed up and was able to wash much of it off, reported WPTA.