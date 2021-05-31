HOUSTON — It's time to grab a plate and enjoy some Memorial Day picnic classics, but what if you have a taste for Chick-fil-a? Good news, the famous chicken sandwich chain is open!
Chick-fil-a confirmed its restaurants across the United States are open on Memorial Day 2021. Most will be operating between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
However, the company said some locations may open earlier or close later, so you'll want to double check your local location for specific hours on May 31.
Also, if you're planning to grab a quick coffee before starting your festivities or are hoping to sit down in the air-conditioned indoors with family, several other restaurants are also open.
From popular coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin to family favorites like Shake Shake and Olive Garden, most food chains are open for the annual holiday.
Again, you'll want to check with the location nearest you for specific store hours.
More restaurants open Memorial Day:
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Baskin-Robbins
- Benihana
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Blaze Pizza
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Carrabba's
- Checkers
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili's
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Church's Chicken
- Cracker Barrel
- Dairy Queen
- Del Taco
- Denny's
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Domino's Pizza
- Dunkin'
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Firehouse Subs
- First Watch
- Fleming's
- Fogo de Chão
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Jimmy John's
- KFC
- Kolache Factory
- Krispy Kreme
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Long John Silver's
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano's Little Italy
- McDonald's
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- O'Charley's
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa John's Pizza
- P.F. Chang's
- Pizza Hut
- Pollo Campero
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth's Chris
- Shake Shack
- Shoney's
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- TGI Fridays
- Torchy's Tacos
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Waffle House
- Wendy's