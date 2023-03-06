Massachusetts man accused of attempting to stab United Airlines flight attendant onboard plane

The man is also accused of attempting to open an emergency door on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon and attempted to open an emergency exit door on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

The man, identified as Francisco Severo Torres, 33, has been charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

What happened

About 45 minutes prior to landing, the flight crew received an alarm that the side door between the first class and coach sections of the plane was disarmed, according to the Justice Department.

A flight crew went to check it out and saw the door's locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position and the emergency slide arming lever had been disarmed, the department said.

A flight attendant reported seeing Torres near the door and went to confront him about it. Torres allegedly responded by asking if there were cameras showing that he messed with the door, the department said.

The flight attendant then notified the captain that they believed Torres was a threat and the captain needed to land the plane as soon as possible, the Justice Department said.

Moments later, Torres allegedly got out of his seat and walked to the side door where two flight attendants were standing. Torres was seen mouthing something before he lunged toward one of the flight attendants with a broken metal spoon, hitting them three times in the neck area, the department said.

Passengers and flight attendants tackled and restrained Torres until the plane landed in Boston, where he was taken into custody.

According to CNN, Torres told investigators he was trying to defend himself and tried to stab the flight attendant because he believed they were trying to kill him.

If convicted, Torres faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.