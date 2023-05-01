Caught on camera: Man jumps on hood to stop thieves from stealing his SUV

The man left his SUV running as he dropped off a gift on Christmas Day. Then car thieves tried to take his vehicle before he stopped them.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A security camera caught a crazy scene when a man tried to stop thieves who were trying to take his SUV on Christmas Day.

The man, who was not identified, was dropping off a present to a neighbor when he pulled up to a home in the uptown area of New Orleans.

In the video, the man could be seen walking up to the door to drop off the gift. He left his red SUV running, thinking his delivery would only take about 60 seconds. Then a silver SUV pulled up next to his red one.

One of the men inside the silver SUV jumped out and got behind the wheel of the red one. The victim spotted the thieves and got in front of the SUV to keep it from taking off.

The victim then threw his gift that he was dropping off at the SUV and climbed onto the hood of the vehicle.

The victim had left his sunroof open on the red SUV and tried to reach through to get the suspect out, the video shows.

The thief then got out of the SUV and jumped back into the silver getaway vehicle.

"Your adrenaline is going, but you have to think again, most of these people are armed," Mike Cahn, security expert, told CNN.

He is a former commander in the New Orleans Police Department and said people in the city are frustrated with the crime. However, he said they should not take matters into their own hands in situations like these.