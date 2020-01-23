(CBS NEWS) — A man from Utah was arrested this week when police found almost $4 million worth of illicit drugs in his car in Arizona, according to CBS Utah affiliate KUTV. Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, was pulled over on Interstate 15 near the Utah border Monday afternoon.

KUTV said Pedersen "appeared extremely nervous" during the traffic stop. The station said a St. George Police Department K9 unit assisted and that's when the narcotics were found inside his white sedan.

When the vehicle was searched, here's what police found:

Six 1-gallon jugs, weighing a total of 66 pounds, filled with a liquid substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Six bricks of cocaine which weighed 13.2 pounds.

1,000 packages of candy infused with THC that weighed 206 pounds.

2.2 pounds of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Authorities found nearly $4 million worth of illegal drugs in a man's vehicle in Arizona. MOHAVE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

KUTV said Pederson was arrested and charged with multiple felonies. The station said he's being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

