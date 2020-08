Here's what Hurricane Isaias, now downgraded, is leaving in its path.

NORFOLK, Va. — 5:15 a.m.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed due to high winds in the area.

#BREAKING: The CBBT is currently closed to all traffic due to inclement weather conditions. Earlier winds were reported there around 60mph. #13NewsNow @13BethanyReese — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) August 4, 2020

5:10 a.m.

By 5:10 a.m., Hampton Roads had seen tornado warnings in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Surry, south Norfolk, James City, York County and Gloucester County.

Suffolk officials confirmed there was storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood.

Tornado Warning ⚠️🌪 Currently here in Downtown Suffolk where the damage is severe! #13NewsNow Congested roadways with fallen trees and slanted power lines. Keep you updated throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/zO5kqdoer3 — Madison Kimbro 13News Now (@MADKIMBRO) August 4, 2020