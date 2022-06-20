x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

More than $24K raised for gas station manager in California with the 69-cent error

John Szczecina was fired after he misplaced a decimal point at a gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents per gallon.

More Videos

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A GoFundMe page now sits at more than $24,000 after a gas station manager was fired in Rancho Cordova for making an error that priced premium gas at 69 cents per gallon.

That's quite a difference from the average price of gas in California, which is about $6.40. In Sacramento, the cost per gallon for premium gas is about $6.74, according to AAA

More than 1,000 people have donated to the fundraiser as of Monday, citing various reasons.

"I figured the story was worth a gallon of gas. Good luck to you," wrote Leonardo Hernandez.

John Szczecina was fired from a Shell gas station after he misplaced a decimal point at a gas station, according to ABC7. Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000, according to ABC7.

"I saw you and chatted with you quite a bit at this gas station. Sorry, you're having to deal with all of this... I hope my contribution helps you out a bit man!" Jason Zedlitz wrote.

Watch: 'Backwardation' California hits $6.37 per gallon—but could drop to $4

Others wrote they heard his story and donated from as far as Hawaii.

"John, I donated because it is such a breath of fresh air in this world where you accepted responsibility for your mistake and accepted the consequences. I [am] very sorry this happened to you and I do hope, in the end, you have a very happy outcome. With love and aloha from Kauai!" wrote Nancy Williams.

Some of the top donations include $1,000, $300 and $200.

Fuel-Saving Tips

With the cost of gas likely staying high for now, AAA has these tips to share to help people save on fuel costs.

  • Keep your tires properly inflated
  • Slow down and drive the speed limit
  • Avoid idling to warm up your engine
  • Use the cruise control to maintain a constant speed and save gas

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Crimson Renewable Energy turns used cooking oil into biodiesel

Paid Advertisement