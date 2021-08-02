x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

National

AMBER ALERT: Police say a 10-year-old Louisiana girl has been abducted, and they need your help

Jalisa was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia. She is 4 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.

NEW IBERIA, La. — Police say they need your help finding a 10-year-old girl who is in immediate danger.

Jalisa Lassalle is 10 years old, and she is believed to be abducted by Michael Sereal, 33, who was last seen driving a silver 2012 Nissan Altima with the license plate: N473845, a release from Louisiana State Police said

Jalisa was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia. Jalisa is 4 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. 

Credit: WWLTV
Louisiana State Police have now upgraded the Level II Advisory to an Amber Alert. The suspected abductor is 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia. He is described as a black male 5’ 9” tall, weighing 224 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020