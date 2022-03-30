"When they say it sounds like a freight train… it really does," said Lacombe resident Marilyn Whittaker.

LACOMBE, La. — Wednesday evening Lacombe residents huddled in their homes as an unconfirmed tornado hit their neighborhood, taking nearly the same path as the twister that touched down eight days before.

Will Kingston and his family waited for the storm to pass.

"It was scary… yeah… it was scary. I just wanted to make sure they were okay first," said Lacombe resident Will Kingston about his family.

For the second week in a row, Wednesday's tornado tore through their front yard.

"When they say it sounds like a freight train, it really does," said Lacombe resident Marilyn Whittaker.

"Yeah, same path. right here at Cane Bayou in Big Branch," said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper.

Cooper said there were no injuries or major structural damage in the parish, just a huge tree in front of Kingston's home that took down power lines and shut down Highway 190 in both directions.

"My public works crews are here to help remove the tree from the highway once Cleco gives us the okay," said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper.

Kingston spent the week removing the 18 trees the March 22 storm brought down on his neighbor's property.

He says he feels lucky his family got away safely for a second time.

"They say it comes in threes… I hope not," said Kingston.