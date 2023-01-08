Indiana DNR: 4 hunters shoot caretaker who confronted them for trespassing on private property

Indiana DNR said the caretaker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

UNION COUNTY, Ind. —

A property caretaker was shot Friday while confronting four people who were hunting on a private Union County property, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The caretaker spotted four people hunting on the property without permission early Friday morning. Their confrontation escalated and the property caretaker was shot.

Indiana DNR said the caretaker, whose identity has not been shared, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Investigators have not shared how many of the four hunters fired at the caretaker.

Investigators aren't releasing the specific property where the shooting happened, however, they're asking anyone who knows about this shooting to come forward.