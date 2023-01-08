Indiana DNR: 4 hunters shoot caretaker who confronted them for trespassing on private property

A property caretaker was shot Friday while confronting four people who were hunting on a private Union County property, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The caretaker spotted four people hunting on the property without permission early Friday morning. Their confrontation escalated and the property caretaker was shot.
Indiana DNR said the caretaker, whose identity has not been shared, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Investigators have not shared how many of the four hunters fired at the caretaker.
Investigators aren't releasing the specific property where the shooting happened, however, they're asking anyone who knows about this shooting to come forward.
Anyone with information about the shooting, or who can identify any of the four hunters involved, is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the TIP Hotline at 800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or by submitting a tip on the DNR's website.