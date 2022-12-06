Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, of Texas, was transported to the Hendricks County Jail, police said.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion County. Detectives were able to locate the alleged suspect vehicle, a semi trailer, on I-70 at the 64 mile marker in Hendricks County, IMPD said.

During their investigation, detectives used narcotics K-9 Mina to identify a narcotics odor. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as 50-year-old Mauro Alonzo-Vargas of Ennis, Texas, and a search warrant was eventually granted for the semi-tractor and trailer.

Detectives located around 130 kilos (roughly 285 pounds) of suspected cocaine, which IMPD said has an estimated street value of $13 million.

Alonzo-Vargas was arrested and transported to the Hendricks County Jail.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision in the case.

“This investigation indicates the great work of our Interdiction Detectives and the partnerships they have formed with other agencies to locate and remove illegal narcotics off the streets," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. "IMPD continues to dedicate resources to combat crime with technology and the support of our community.”