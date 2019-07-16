LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Vietnam veteran Larry Miller recently passed away at a Indiana nursing home without a family at his side.

A funeral home in Madison, Indiana refused to put him to rest alone.

They put out a call on social media to veterans to attend Miller’s service and to their surprise, more than 600 people showed up to pay their respects to a man they never knew.

"We were actually outside with kids playing, so we decided to bring them out here so they could pay their respects. We wanted them to kind of see what that's like -- they need to learn a little respect sometimes," Prezley Hartman said.

Miller served with the Army during the Vietnam War and was involved with the Army for 6 years.

Officials with the funeral home said the Specialist 4 soldier passed away on May 30.

