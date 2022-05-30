High school principal tends to horses thanks to old Montana law

An old Montana law states that students who ride their horses to school must have their horses tended to by the school principal.

MONTANA, USA — This one goes out to every Texan who was ever asked if they rode a horse to school as a child.

Seniors at a high school in Montana cited an old transportation law that states a school principal must feed and tend to a student's horse during the day if they ride it to school.

So 12 seniors rode over four miles on horseback to get to school as a prank on their principal.

The Montana school district posted on their Facebook page that it looks like the principal had his work cut out for him.

Those students weren't the first ones to use the old law as part of a prank.

In 2021, two Montana students at a different school rode their horses to school and left them with school administrators.

While the exact wording of the law is not known, some schools in rural Montana had horse stables until the 1960s.