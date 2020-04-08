Apple Bistro and Cafe El Dorado recently had their health permits revoked for not following health guidelines set by the state during coronavirus.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Apple Bistro is one of two restaurants that recently had its health permit revoked due to not enforcing the state's coronavirus health guidelines.

But that isn't stopping its owners from serving up plates of food in an act of defiance, they say, to protect their livelihoods.

Warning signs are found outside Cafe El Dorado and Apple Bistro, off Highway 50, advising potential customers of a no mask necessary policy. Susan Shinkopf stopped at Apple Bistro to use the restroom and noticed the sign on her way out.

"Just uncomfortable and disappointed that this has become something that people feel is an infringement of their rights when we all just want to get through this,” Shinkopf said.

El Dorado County Health officials said the restaurants' health permits were pulled Friday, July 31, after receiving numerous complaints. The owners at each restaurant were given a warning to comply with the state's order to close dine-in operations prior to having the permits revoked.

ABC10 was unable to make contact with the owner of Café El Dorado, while the owner of Apple Bistro said it will remain completely open. In a statement, Apple Bistro owner Jeannette Waldow said, “there is no lawful authority to close us without due process of the law." Her lawyer, Rick Martin, argues government officials are, "committing an act of domestic terrorism" by violating the rights of the business owner.

Officials said by continuing to operate without a health permit, the owners next face violations that carry a fine of up to $500 a day.

ABC10’s crew tried to get more information from the owner of Apple Bistro but was asked to leave the property. Off camera, a man in an Apple Bistro shirt, who declined to give his name, says too many business owners fear the government and need to stand up for their livelihoods. He added the restaurant will not pay any fines imposed.

