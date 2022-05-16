Snorkeler finds owner of lost dentures after Gulf discovery

A Wisconsin man's bad luck turned into good luck after losing his dentures while vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

GULF SHORES, Ala. — From sea critters and sea shells, there's no telling what you can find in the Gulf of Mexico. Any beach veteran can tell you the Gulf is filled with all sorts of gifts, including a wealth of items that aren't from Mother Nature.

A Wisconsin man's lost dentures have been returned to their rightful owner after a snorkeler from Mississippi located them earlier this month in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Aaron Welborn was vacationing in Gulf Shores when he came across the false teeth near the shore, WALA-TV reported.

“They actually scared me,” Welborn told the station. “I was like, where’s the rest of this guy’s teeth?”

Randy Williams said the wind had blown his hat off while he was in the water when a wave hit him, knocking his dentures out.



"A wave just came in and hit me alongside the head and I felt them," Williams told WALA-TV. "I felt them when I went in the water and I had them in my hand for a second in the ocean and away they went.”

When Welborn found them, he noticed a name was imprinted on the dentures. He posted a picture on social media and someone was able to find Williams and put the two men in touch with each other, bringing about a happy ending.

“We have laughed a lot,” Welborn said.