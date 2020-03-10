Gov. DeWine declares Sunday day of prayer for President Trump's, Melania's health

The governor said the day of prayer is for President Trump and the first lady, 'as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus.'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted issued a proclamation, declaring Sunday, Oct. 4, as a day of prayer following President Donald Trump's and First Lady Melania Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19.

The governor said the day of prayer is also for all those suffering from or who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

DeWine had previously tweeted support to the president Friday, saying he and his wife, Fran DeWine, were joining Ohioans "in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19."