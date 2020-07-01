FARMINGTON, CT (CBS) — A man at the center of a missing mother case in Connecticut has been charged with murder, according to his attorney on Tuesday morning.

CBS affiliate WFSB reported that attorney Norm Pattis said his client, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.

Jennifer was reported missing on May 24, 2019. She was last seen dropping her five children off at school.

New Canaan police confirmed that Fotis Dulos was taken into custody by members of the Connecticut State Police.

He is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

The bond was set at $6 million.

However, Pattis admitted he had not seen the new warrant just yet. He also said two other people would be arrested.

New Canaan police posted a simple tweet following news of the arrest: "Justice."

Fotis Dulos was initially charged with a couple of counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering prosecution.

His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and a single count of hindering prosecution.

