Army investigating soldier's death at Fort Hood

The Army's criminal investigation division said there is no evidence of foul play but an investigation continues.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The death of a Fort Hood soldier has led to an investigation.

Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, a combat engineer, died on March 13, according to Army officials. The Army's criminal investigation division said as of Thursday, there is no evidence of foul play in her death, but an investigation continues.

“A loss of any one of our Soldiers is a tragedy and it is no different in the death of Private Ana Basaldua Ruiz. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Ana,” said Col. Christopher Dempsey, commander, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “We have remained in constant contact with both parents of Private Basaldua Ruiz, and will continue to keep them updated.”

Basaldua Ruiz, 20, served with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood for the past 15 months, Army officials said. According to records, her home is in Long Beach, California and she entered the Army in July 2021.

She was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div., since December 2021.

Fort Hood was the site of the 2020 killing of Vanessa Guillén.

A fellow soldier suspected in her killing died by suicide on the day that Guillén’s remains were found. That soldier's girlfriend later pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement.

Guillén's family claimed that she was harassed and assaulted at Fort Hood, sparking a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences using the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen.