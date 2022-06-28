CBS News: Limo driver, SS agent willing to testify before Jan. 6 committee to refute aide's claims

Former staff members for Donald Trump said they're prepared to testify before Jan. 6 committee to refute claims made by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump's former special agent in charge and former limousine driver said they are both prepared to testify under oath before the Jan. 6 committee that neither of them was attacked nor did Trump try to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle after he was told he could not go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, CBS News reports.

This comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified in front of the committee, making shocking claims that after Trump delivered his speech to supports on Jan. 6, he had "a very strong, very angry response" after he was told he would not be able to go to the Capitol for security reasons.

Trump has previously denied reporting on Hutchinson’s leaked testimony, claiming on his Truth Social platform earlier this month that he “never said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence.’”

Hutchinson said she was told of the altercation in the armored vehicle — dubbed “The Beast” — by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' deputy shortly after it happened.

"The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,'" she said.

It wasn't clear what Trump would have done at the Capitol as a violent mob of his supporters was breaking in. But there were conversations about him “going into the House chamber at one point,” Hutchinson said.

U.S. Secret Service officials have provided dozens of hours of testimony to the January 6 committee thus far, according to a source close to the agency, CBS reported.

CBS said both Tony Ornato, former White House deputy chief of staff and Bobby Engle, the former U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge, have previously appeared before the Jan. 6 committee, on the record. Those sessions were recorded, but not used in Tuesday's hearing, per a source close to Secret Service.