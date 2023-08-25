Fire at Marathon Petroleum in St. John the Baptist Parish

Parish officials say the fire is contained within the refinery’s property.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Marathon Petroleum personnel and first responders are working to put out a fire in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Parish officials say there was a naphtha release, and a fire started in a storage tank at the refinery.

Residents are being evacuated from the area.

Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture that is found in crude oil.

The fire is contained within the refinery’s property.

Michael King, a Reserve resident at the scene, said he walked out the front door of his home this morning to a huge plume of smoke over Marathon.

"I drove past it before they had the river road blocked to see the flames and what to warn some people on the other side, woke them up, told them the refinery was on fire and then went back down to my house. And by that time, they had the river roadblock, so I grabbed my machine to try to get closer and see. The fire is about four times the size it was when I started looking at it this morning," King said.

There is no report of injuries.

"As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made," St. John the Baptist Parish said in a Facebook post.

Massive fire burning at the Marathon Plant in Garyville. Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders are currently responding to a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Louisiana, refinery. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/hsziMFoR15 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 25, 2023

East St. John Preparatory Academy has been placed under a shelter-in-place order due to a fire at Marathon Petroleum, according to St. John The Baptist Parish school district.

Also, Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School - GMMS is releasing immediately, with district transportation bringing home students who normally ride the bus. Parents and guardians are asked to pick up students as soon as possible.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.