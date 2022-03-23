F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana after departing from Houston's Ellington Field

The aircraft's pilot was able to safely eject and was found with no serious injuries.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Louisiana Wednesday after departing from Houston's Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, according to the Oklahoma National Guard.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, which is about an hour north of Lake Charles.

The aircraft's pilot was able to safely eject before the jet crashed and was found with no serious injuries.

The pilot's family has identified him as Major Alexander Drummond, mission commander with the 138th Fighter Wing, according to WAFB-TV.

Drummond’s father, Gentner Drummond, released the following statement:

“As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course – is he OK? I’m relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The Air Force pilot in me wants all the details of exactly what happened, but it’s way too early for that. What I know at this point is that during a training run over Louisiana, Alexander had to ditch his F-16 in an empty Beauregard Parish field, sparing any injuries on the ground.

“When you serve in the military, you put your life on the line day-in and day-out – whether our country is at war or not. As an American, I thank my son for his service and his commitment to fighting for our freedom.

“God was watching over Alexander today, and I am so thankful for his safety and well-being. Our family looks forward to getting our arms around him as soon as possible.”

The National Guard said Drummond was taking part in a routine training mission that departed from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base.

The flight was expected to last about an hour-and-a-half, but had not reached the point of the mock intercept when the crash happened, WAFB reported.