Ferrari gets stuck in elevator shaft at Florida dealership

Pulling the Ferrari out required multiple 50,000-pound winches and took roughly four hours to complete.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Ferrari was left dangling in an elevator shaft after a car elevator at a dealership malfunctioned in South Florida Tuesday, according to Palm Beach Fire and Rescue.

Fire and rescue units first had to handle a fuel leak from the crash which required them to cut power to the facility. After that was resolved, crews worked with a towing company to pull the car from the shaft.

No word on whether anyone was inside the car, but authorities said no one was injured.

