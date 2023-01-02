Ferrari gets stuck in elevator shaft at Florida dealership

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Ferrari was left dangling in an elevator shaft after a car elevator at a dealership malfunctioned in South Florida Tuesday, according to Palm Beach Fire and Rescue.
Fire and rescue units first had to handle a fuel leak from the crash which required them to cut power to the facility. After that was resolved, crews worked with a towing company to pull the car from the shaft.
Pulling the Ferrari out required multiple 50,000-pound winches and took roughly four hours to complete.
No word on whether anyone was inside the car, but authorities said no one was injured.