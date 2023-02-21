Off-duty FBI agent kills 'aggressive' dog in Philadelphia, agency says

Police said the agent was walking her dog in the area when another dog attacked.

PHILADELPHIA — The FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a dog on Monday night. According to authorities, the agent shot the dog after it became "aggressive" during an attack.

Witnesses who live nearby and heard the commotion knew something wasn't right.

"As I was coming up to the window is when I heard the bang," one witness told CBS Philadelphia. "I didn't really see what was exactly going on. I heard the bang, saw what I presume to be a woman shooting the dog and then I was like, yeah, let me duck for cover."

Police said the agent was walking her dog in the area when another dog attacked. That's when she shot and killed it. Witnesses told CBS Philadelphia the deceased dog's owner tried to desperately comfort it.

"As I came closer there was a lot of commotion and the woman was laying on the floor sobbing with the dog," Krisa Halasy said. "By the time I came back out police has shown up. They had lifted the dog into a car and people were trying to figure out what happened."

People who live in the area stood outside for hours waiting to learn more and say the incident was frightening. Meanwhile, police said no one was injured in the shooting.

"The FBI is reviewing a shooting incident this evening on the 1500 block of Spruce Street in Philadelphia involving an FBI special agent. Our initial information is that the agent shot and wounded an aggressive dog. There were no other injuries. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. We are working jointly with the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI's Inspection Division to Investigate the incident."