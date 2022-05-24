FBI releases data on 'active shootings' just one day before mass shooting at a Texas elementary school

The data shows there was a 52.5% increase in active shootings from 2020 to 2021. It also noted a 96.8% increase since 2017.

Tuesday's tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, comes just one day after a new FBI report was released that found that active shootings are on the rise.

The annual report detailed the 61 mass shootings that happened last year. The data shows that Texas and Georgia had the second most incidents with five incidents in each state.

The report detailed how 2021 saw the highest number of shooting deaths since 2017. According to the data, 103 people were killed and 140 people were wounded in 61 active shootings across 30 states last year.

Of those incidents, 32 of them happened in areas the FBI referred to as "commerce environments," like grocery stores and manufacturing sites. Nineteen happened in open spaces like highways and public parks. Three happened on government property and two at schools.

The report also highlighted the time of day these shootings took place. The data showed that active shootings are more likely to happen between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5:59 p.m., with most of them happening in the middle of the day.

The FBI also released statistics about the shooters. Last year, all but one were male. Eighteen shooters were between the ages of 25 and 34, 24 shooters were in between the ages of 19 and 24 and just two of the shooters were ages 18 or younger.