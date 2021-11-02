'Hands off Ethiopia' | Protest demands US don't interfere with country's crisis

Some Ethiopian-Americans fear the U.S. will interfere in the yearlong fight the Ethiopian government has with the rebels.

HOUSTON — At the intersection of Post Oak and Westheimer in the Galleria area, dozens of Ethiopian-Americans stood with flags and posters to protest.

They’re asking the U.S. government to stay out of their country out of fear the U.S. will interfere in the yearlong fight the Ethiopian government has with the rebels.

"Hands off Ethiopia. Don’t intervene with the government. Let them do their job. If the government of Ethiopia needs help they will ask for it," said protest organizer Tsion Bekele.

Protestors said the rebel group, known as the TPLF, ruled Ethiopia for many years.

"That government is no longer in power and my family is free. And living in freedom they get to speak as they want about the government," said Bekele.

But the White House has accused the Ethiopian government of gross human rights violations. Thought, the state department has also called for the TPLF to stop its advances and urged the group not to use artillery against cities.

Recently. President Biden removed the country from a trade agreement. A decision that is not sitting well with many.

"We want that policy to change. We want to strengthen Ethiopia and support economic and regional security," said Kiya Beyene.

As fighting and tensions continue to escalate in Ethiopia, locals said they will continue to voice their concerns against the U.S. Even if they have to take to the streets again.