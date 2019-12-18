(CBS) -- For more than 34 million Americans, food stamps help them survive. Now there's concern proposed changes in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program could drastically cut those benefits, as the Trump administration said it wants to reduce waste.

But a couple CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz spoke to worries the changes could hurt families like theirs trying to get by. After Patience Kollie and John Spinola's rent nearly doubled, they had to move into their car with their two kids, a toddler and a teenager. They said the stress and anxiety caused Kollie to go on medical leave, leaving the family on one income.

"It's like a snowball effect. Then the brakes go. Then your alternator goes. Then you're trying to catch a break," Spinola said.

They said they survived thanks in part to food stamps, under the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

The average recipient receives about $127 a month. That's $1.40 a meal, three meals a day.

But an estimated 3.7 million Americans could lose their benefits next year if the government implements three proposed changes:

Removing automatic enrollment for families who qualify for other government benefits

Reducing how much people can deduct for utilities like heat

Requiring more able-bodied adults to work at least 20 hours a week to receive benefits, unless they live in areas with at least seven percent unemployment

