Video: Racing driver slams into school bus full of students in New Mexico

Video released by the Albuquerque Police Department showed the moment a racing car slammed into a school bus, causing it to turn on its side.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Video of a terrifying crash that happened in February has been released by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The video shows the moments when a driver, who was racing another vehicle, slammed into the school bus and caused it to flip onto its side.

Students were seen climbing out of the bus with people nearby running to help.

Police say the driver was in a Ford Mustang and racing another vehicle when the crash happened.

Investigators believe the driver, identified as Mario Perez, was going over 110 mph at one point.

"I guess he was racing someone," an officer with Albuquerque PD said. "He admitted to going fast."

Perez crashed into a bus full of students from George Sanchez Middle School. Police say 23 students were on board at the time of the crash, leaving two severely injured.

"I broke my leg," a student is heard screaming. "My femur is broken."

Police say they believe Perez was going between 65 and 80 miles per hour when he hit the bus, causing it to fall on its side.

Perez, 49, was charged with two counts of reckless driving. Two students required surgery for their injuries.