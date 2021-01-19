Here's how to watch the 2021 presidential inauguration in Houston

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office and there are events all day

HOUSTON — After months of political unrest, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Inauguration Day -- Wednesday, Jan. 20th.

Inauguration Day 2021: What we know about the plans so far

How to watch the inauguration

You can watch coverage of the inauguration live on KHOU 11 News beginning at 8 a.m. Central Time Wednesday. We will also have full inauguration coverage on KHOU.com and the KHOU mobile app. Biden's swearing-in ceremony is expected to happen around 11 a.m. CT.

We will also stream the event live on our website and our social media platforms.

Who will be performing at the inauguration?

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president.

Country Singer Garth Brooks announced that he has been invited to perform at Biden's inauguration saying, "This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity."

The popular 90s band, 'New Radicals' will reunite for the first time in two decades to perform their hit 1998 song 'You Get What You Give' as part of Biden's 'Parade Across America.'

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Celebrating America" special

Starting at 7:30 p.m. on KHOU, Channel 11, there will be a 90-minute prime time special called "Celebrating America" hosted by Tom Hanks.

The special will feature Biden and Harris, along with remarks and performances by Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and more.

Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen are also expected to perform from iconic locations across the country.

Actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments throughout the night. Including highlighting stories of young people making a difference in their communities and musical performances.

Parade Across America

For the first time in an inauguration parade, all 56 U.S. states and territories will be represented. It starts at 2:15 p.m. Central Time and will be live-streamed at BidenInaugural.org. Tony Goldwyn will host, plus there will be appearances by Jon Stewart, New Radicals, Andra Day, Olympic athletes, internet stars and more to Help Spotlight American Heroes.

The parade will feature DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic, featuring Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge.

Representing Texas in the parade will be the Kilgore College Rangerettes.

Houston lights up in amber with Washington D.C.

As part of the inauguration, Washington D.C. and cities around the country will participate in a Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19.

In Houston on Tuesday night, the following buildings will be lit up in amber at dusk:

City Hall

Partnership Tower

The Wortham

Jones Hall

7 Wonders (Theatre District - west of the Wortham)

The Lyric Center

Main Street square

Montrose Highway 59 bridges/Interstate 69

The Wharf (art piece in front of the GRB)

Uptown Park/Post Oak

George Bush Airport

Hobby Airport

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and invited faith leaders will speak.

This will be happening in Houston as the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will also be lit up in remembrance.

The city of Houston also encourages all houses of worship and places of business that have bells to toll the bells to honor lives lost.

