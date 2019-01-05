DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for help finding two boys who haven't been seen since Tuesday morning.

Antonio Vergara-Cottier, 12, and Shane Rigler, 10, were last seen leaving their home at around 8:30 Tuesday morning, according to police. They live near 29th Avenue and Hayward Place in Denver.

Antonio is about 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing and black and red sweatshirt.

Shane is about 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 72 pounds. He has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt.

The boys are known to be comfortable using public transportation, according to police.

Shane also was reported as missing late last month. Police found him safe about a day later.

Police ask anyone who has seen them or who knows where they might be call 720-913-2000.

