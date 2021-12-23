'We're happy' | Houston family members of Daunte Wright pleased with jury's verdict

Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.

HOUSTON — The Houston family members of Daunte Wright said they are pleased with the verdict jurors handed down Thursday.

They believe former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter intended to kill Daunte Wright.

“She shot him, and she did it in cold blood,” said Wright’s great-grandmother Elaine Walls.

Walls knows something about law enforcement. She’s a retired deputy from Chicago who wore a Cook County Sheriff’s Office badge for 28 years.

“How could this happen?” Walls asked. “You know? She said what? She was an officer for 20 something years and you don’t know the difference from a gun and a taser? Right or left? She lied. Excuse me but she lied.”

Wright was killed during a traffic stop on April 11. Officers were trying to arrest Wright on outstanding warrants for weapons charges. Potter said she thought she was drawing her taser when she pulled her gun on Wright, then fired.

“All of that over what? A traffic stop? You’re going to kill him?” Walls said. “No, I would’ve let him go.”

Jurors found Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter.

“Thank the Lord, we’re happy,” Walls said.

Former Deputy Walls and her son, Calvin Walls, are grateful heading into the holiday that the woman who killed Wright is being held accountable.

But they say it’s not over yet. They're waiting to see how much time she'll serve when she's sentenced in February.

"If you already found her guilty and 12 people agreed, give her the max. Give her what she’s supposed to get," said Walls.