WSP Trooper Oliphant said, “miraculously believed to be minor injuries" after a semi-truck came to rest on top of a car on the Skagit River Bridge Tuesday morning.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a crash that "miraculously" involved only minor injuries was cited for following too close.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported the crash on the Skagit River Bridge shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash initially closed the entire roadway, but WSDOT said the southbound lanes reopened shortly after 11:30 a.m. The northbound lanes of I-5 reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said a car was struck from behind by a semi-truck, folded in half, and that the semi-truck “came to rest on top of the car.” The car folded on top of itself.

Oliphant initially reported the collision involved serious injuries but later tweeted “miraculously believed to be minor injuries.”

