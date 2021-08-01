'Very evident to us for years that this was an unfit president' | Rep. Al Green joins calls for Trump's impeachment

Congressman Al Green said he has brought forward three articles of impeachment in three separate years during Trump's presidential term.

HOUSTON — Congressman Al Green has joined the list of political leaders calling for the president's impeachment after Wednesday's chaotic riot on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

On Friday, Green addressed the media and said "our country is in a state of crisis" and that President Trump needs to be held accountable for inciting the event that took place on the capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

"It was very evident to us for years that this was an unfit president," said Green.

This isn't the first time the veteran Houston congressman has spearheaded an impeachment for President Trump.

Green said he, along with the support of more than 100 congressional leaders, brought forward three articles of impeachment in three separate years - 2017, 2018, and 2019 - during Trump's presidential term.

Trump was impeached in 2019 on articles of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Green said what happened at the Capitol Wednesday has now made Congress uncomfortable and is a product of Trump's hate.

"Impeaching him for what specifically happened with the insurrection is not enough. We need to add to articles of impeachment the weaponization of hate," said Green. "This has been brought to the Congress before and if there are going to be articles of impeachment, there will be articles associated with what the president has done to spew his hateful rhetoric and to cause people to suffer."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is meeting with the House Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings against the president. She and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office.

It’s a process for removing the president and installing the vice president to take over.

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee has also introduced an article of impeachment against Trump.

Trump is set to leave office Jan. 20 when Democrat Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.

Trump has confirmed that he will not be attending the inauguration ceremony.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021