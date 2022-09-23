Video shows train crash into patrol car with suspect handcuffed in back seat

The suspect, who was detained for a road rage incident, was seriously injured.

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Dashcam video captured the frightening moment a freight train struck a patrol car with a suspect handcuffed in the back seat in northern Colorado.

Police pulled 20-year-old Yareni Rio-Gonzalez over for a road rage incident involving a gun.

Rio-Gonzalez stopped her car just past the set of railroad tracks. A Platteville officer parked their vehicle on the railroad tracks behind her.

Two other officers with the Fort Lupton Police Department arrived to assist in the traffic stop and take the woman into custody.

After the officers handcuffed Rio-Gonzalez and put her in the backseat of the Platteville officer's patrol car, they started searching her vehicle.

That's when the train plowed into the patrol car, seriously injuring Rio-Gonzalez who remained handcuffed in the backseat.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the woman's injury while she was in police custody.

The Platteville officer has been placed on paid leave as this investigation continues.