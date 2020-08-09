A snowstorm the day after Labor Day led to road closures and travel advisories in the mountains of Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — The calendar still says summer, but conditions in Colorado’s mountains were decidedly wintry Tuesday, leading to closures and warnings at multiple high mountain passes.

A cold front caused a nearly 60-degree temperature swing in the state, as temperatures in the 90s on Labor Day gave way to the 30s on Tuesday morning.

While the precipitation had yet to stick to the pavement in the Denver metro area, it was a different story in the mountains. Here’s a look at road closures and travel advisories across the state.

CO 9 (Hoosier Pass)

A traction law is in place on CO 9 up Hoosier Pass between Breckenridge and Fairplay. This means vehicles are required to have adequate tire traction or a four-wheel drive vehicle.

US 6 (Loveland Pass)

Traction required for all vehicles.

US 40 (Berthoud Pass)

Berthoud Pass between Empire and Winter Park is closed due to a crash. There is no estimated time for reopening.

CO 14 (east of Rabbit Ears Pass)

The road has reopened following a crash, with traction rules in place.

US 40 (Kremmling)

US 40 is closed indefinitely north of Kremmling due to a crash. Take CO 134 as an alternate route.

Check out the 9NEWS traffic map below for the latest information on road closures across the state. We will update this story with the latest details from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT has deployed plows across the state, as has Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

Click the link below for the latest on Denver's plans.

