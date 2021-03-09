Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim off Louisiana coast in Gulf of Mexico

Crew members on the boat put a tourniquet on the man's partially amputated leg, according to the Coast Guard.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard shared video Friday of an early-morning rescue of a shark bite victim in the Gulf of Mexico.

It happened a little after midnightabout 35 miles off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The 64-year-old man reportedly fell off a fishing boat into the water and was bitten.

According to the Coast Guard, the victim had been untangling fishing nets from the boat's propeller when he fell overboard.

Crew members were able to get him back on the boat and use a tourniquet on his partially amputated leg.

A Coast Guard chopper from New Orleans responded. A rescue swimmer was lowered to the boat and administered first aid and a new tourniquet.