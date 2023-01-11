5-year-old boy missing after being swept away in California floodwater

First responders have been spending the past three days looking for Kyle Doan. Even concerned neighbors have joined the search efforts.

"I'm a mother of three. I just can't imagine," neighbor Chesca Coblentz-Biehle said.

Kyle and his mom, who is a special education teacher, were headed to school when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters, according to CNN.

Brian Doan, Kyle's dad, said Kyle was a source of strength for his mother who kept telling her to not worry.

“She tried to hold on to him and it was hard to stabilize things with the current and they got separated,” Brian told CNN. “He wasn’t quite processing what was going on, but he was so calm talking to my wife while they were still in the car.”

Kyle's mother was eventually pulled out of the water safely by bystanders, but Kyle got was swept away downstream.

Brian told CNN that this past year has been difficult for his son who suffered an injury that required surgery and the placement of rods in his fractured leg after he tripped and fell in preschool.

The rods were moved in November. There was a six-week healing period and restrictions on his movement were ending.

“He was just looking forward to getting back to school," Brian said of his son who was eager to start school on Monday after the holiday break.

Authorities are using divers and drones in their search for Kyle. They said it's still considered a rescue operation.