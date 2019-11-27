FENTON, Mich. — A woman was arrested for driving drunk after authorities said she drove around a roundabout about six times.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Fenton and it was caught on camera.

The woman had just been involved in an argument and went for a drive to relieve stress and just started going in a circle, Fenton Police Lt. Jeff Cross said.

As she was exiting the roundabout, she ran over the curb and did some damage to the undercarriage of her vehicle making it inoperable, Cross said.

A police officer was conducting an accident investigation nearby and heard the crash and went to investigate.

That’s when the woman was pulled over.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated as well as reckless driving.

