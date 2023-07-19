Carlee Russell case: Police say no evidence there was a toddler on the interstate

Carlee Russell was missing for two days after reportedly stopping to help a toddler on an Alabama interstate. Where she was during that time remains a mystery.

HOOVER, Alabama — Police in Hoover, Alabama, addressed the media on Wednesday to give details on the case of a woman who was missing for two days after reportedly stopping on an interstate to help a toddler wandering.

Russell was reported missing last Thursday after she called 911 and a relative about the toddler. On Wednesday, July 19, Hoover police said there was no evidence that there was ever a toddler wandering on the interstate.

Police found Russell's car and her cell phone but were unable to find her or a child in the area.

At Wednesday's media briefing, police shared the full 911 call Russell made reporting the child.

Police said she told them a man came out of the woods and grabbed her when she got out to check on the toddler. She said she was kept in a tractor-trailer before being taken to a home. Police said there are holes in her story.

She was missing until late Saturday night when she returned to the home she shares with her parents in Hoover.

At the media briefing, officials said Russel's phone revealed that she was searching for information on AMBER alerts, bus stations in Birmingham and the movie 'Taken,' which is about an abduction. Police are waiting to speak with her for another interview.