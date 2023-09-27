Brooks Houck was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. He was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — An arrest has been made in connection to the 2015 disappearance of a Bardstown mother of five.

Brooks Houck was arrested on Wednesday morning and is facing charges "stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation," according to an FBI Louisville news release.

He was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents. His bond is set at $10 million cash. He's also ordered to not have any contact with the family of Crystal Rogers.

Brooks Houck was Crystal Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and has been considered the main suspect in her case since the beginning. His property has been searched multiple times.

He also made headlines last year when he was arrested for what turned out to be several traffic violations. He was ordered to pay a series of fines and was soon released.

Now, eight years after Rogers' disappearance, he is in custody for charges relating to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

Authorities say Houck's indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during his arraignment on Oct. 5 in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

FBI Louisville's statement on Brooks Houck's arrest:

In coordination with the Kentucky State Police, other local and federal law enforcement partners, FBI Louisville has been laser-focused on our commitment to hold accountable those that were responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Today, we take the first step in making good on that promise. FBI Louisville and the Kentucky State Police have arrested Brooks Houck without incident on charges stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation. The Houck indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during Houck’s arraignment in early October in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Crystal Rogers disappeared in Bardstown, Ky. eight years ago. Despite numerous search warrants and interviews over the years, there has been little to shed light on the case.

In August 2020, the FBI took over her case. Three years later, they made their first arrest in connection to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

In August 2023, Nelson County man Joseph Lawson was arrested in connection to Crystal Rogers' disappearance. He was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Soon after the first arrest, WHAS11 Investigative Journalist Shay McAlister released a story on a possible link between Joseph Lawson and Brooks Houck.

