Sgt. Sivad Johnson was walking along the Detroit River with his young daughter when he heard three girls screaming for help.

DETROIT — The city of Detroit is mourning a hero on Saturday.

Crews have recovered the body of a Detroit firefighter who vanished in the Detroit River while helping save some girls from drowning.

Detroit Fire Sgt. Sivad Johnson’s body was pulled from the river on Saturday afternoon following a six-hour search.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, says Johnson was off-duty and walking with his 10-year-old daughter Friday night when they heard three young girls screaming for help from the river.

Johnson jumped in to help a civilian and a nearby boat in the rescue but he vanished in the water at some point.